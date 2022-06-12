Crews put out fire in occupied commercial building in Downtown LA

Crews put out fire at a building in downtown Los Angeles Sunday in just under an hour, while some residents were still inside, according to officials.

Over 100 Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters responded to the scene at 722-1/2 S. San Pedro St. around 5:19 p.m. Sunday. The building, a two-story building, has residences above one floor of commercial storefronts.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury and no occupants were injured. Firefighters cut holes in the roof of the building for ventilation while crews firefighting and search and rescue crews entered the building. The fire was knocked down in just 53 minutes.