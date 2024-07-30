Brush fire near 405 Freeway snarls traffic near Mulholland Drive

article

A small brush fire erupted Tuesday afternoon along the southbound side of the 405 Freeway in the Sepulveda Pass, near Mulholland Drive, causing a temporary traffic nightmare for commuters.

Los Angeles fire crews responded to the area around 1:45 p.m. Over 60 firefighters conducted a coordinated ground and aerial attack and extinguished the fire in 42 minutes with no injuries reported. The fire was contained to the side of the freeway and no structures were damaged.

Crews will continue to mop up any remaining hot spots. The duration of impact on the 405 Freeway is currently unknown.

A SigAlert was issued around 2:20 p.m., shutting down the two right lanes of the southbound 405 Freeway before Getty Center Drive. Traffic in the southbound lanes was backed up to the Valley Vista/Sepulveda Blvd exits.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.