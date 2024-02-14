Financial infidelity? Over 40% of US adults say they've kept money secrets

Close to half of U.S. adults who are married or living with a partner say they’ve kept a financial secret from their significant other, according to a new survey .

Bankrate, a financial service company, reported that 42% of those polled in their survey confessed to having kept a money secret from their partner.

Moreso, 28% of these adults believe that keeping a financial secret from a romantic partner is as bad as physical cheating, with 7% saying it’s worse than a physical affair.

So, what does it mean to be financially unfaithful in a relationship?

Several ways were admitted in the survey, with the most common answer being spending more money than your partner would be OK with.

RELATED: Dating app requires users to have credit score of 675 or above to join

Other answers ranged from raking up secretive debt to having secret accounts.

Bankrate completed the study in December 2023.

This story was reported from Detroit.