FBI searching for LA boy kidnapped in Mexico 20 years ago

Authorities sought the public's help Monday to find a man who was kidnapped nearly 20 years ago as a toddler in Mexico City, Mexico.

Los Angeles resident Joshua Keshaba Sierra Garcia was last seen around 11 a.m. Aug. 12, 2003, when he was less than 2 years old, according to the FBI.

According to the FBI, Garcia was taken to Mexico City by relatives so he could be baptized. His 14-year-old babysitter was killed during the abduction, and after a series of ransom calls and a money drop, Mexican law enforcement arrested one of the kidnappers. But Garcia was never located, authorities said.

The FBI is offering a reward of $20,000 for information leading to the recovery of Garcia, who would now be 21 years old. Authorities released a photo of Garcia as an infant, along with a computer-generated image of what he might look like Monday.

Anyone with information regarding Garcia's whereabouts was urged to contact the FBI Los Angeles Field Office at 310-477-6565. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can submit information to tips.fbi.gov.