FBI: Delta passenger restrained midflight for spitting, harassing travelers and crew

A Delta passenger is facing federal charges of interfering with the crew and assaulting passengers during a flight from Amsterdam to Salt Lake City.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by FOX Television Stations, Darnel Silver Collins was restrained on an incoming flight on January 21 after reports he was being unruly and abusive.

Collins holds dual citizenship with the Netherlands and the U.S., according to the FBI, which is investigating the case.

Witnesses told authorities that Collins was "loud, disruptive, threatening and abusive to other passengers and to crew members."

According to court documents, witnesses said Collins was seen tapping and following passengers. In one instance, Collins was accused of grabbing one female passenger as she came out of the bathroom.

The flight crew said eight passengers had to be relocated to get away from Collins.

Collins is also accused of then getting on his knees and turning around on his seat to speak to other passengers. A flight attendant worried that the situation could escalate and moved Collins to the back of the aircraft where several more passengers had to be removed from around him.

The crew said Collins then spat on passengers, before berating a crew member.

"Collins continued to touch passengers as they walked by and even the passenger two rows in front of him," court documents further stated. "Due to this continued unwanted touching of other passengers, Collins was physically restrained in flexicuffs by flight crew."

"Collins continued to unbuckle his seatbelt and stand up and cause problems even after being restrained to the point where three seat belt extenders were connected together to put around his mid-section to keep him seated for the remainder of the flight," court documents further stated.

According to KUTV, Collins could face up to six months in prison plus a fine if convicted.

"Delta has zero tolerance for unruly and unlawful behavior and will work with law enforcement officials to that end," the airline said in a statement to FOX Television Stations.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.