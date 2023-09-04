Father, son stabbed in Lomita, person of interest detained

One person of interest is in custody after two people were stabbed in Lomita Monday night, officials said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputies were called out to the 2100 block of Via Madonna around 8:30 p.m. Monday, after reports of a disturbance at a home in the area. When deputies got there, they found two people, a father and son, had both been stabbed.

Both of the men were transported to the hospital. According to the LASD, the father was in critical condition while his son's condition was unknown.

Deputies detained a man described only as a "person of interest," but said they did not yet know if that person was a suspect.

Officials are still investigating what led up to the stabbing. No other information was immediately available.