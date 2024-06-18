'Farewell Hollywood' Arby's is saying goodbye after 55 years in business

After 55 years in business, Arby's has permanently closed its Hollywood location.

The marquee on the iconic cowboy hat sign now reads "Farewell Hollywood TY for 55 great years."

According to LA Magazine, the location on Sunset Blvd. near Bronson Ave., shut down this past Saturday.

Known for their popular roast beef sandwiches, Arby’s has more than 3,500 restaurants across nine countries. It's unclear if other locations will close.

They are the latest restaurant to join a growing list of businesses leaving California. In early June, Rubio's Coastal Grill announced the closure of 48 of its California restaurants... 24 of which were in the Los Angeles area.

Owners blamed the rise in cost of doing business in the Golden State. Their announcement was made a few months after the minimum wage increased for fast food workers from $15.50 to $20 an hour.

Since the hike, several fast-food franchises, including McDonald’s, Chipotle, and In-N-Out have raised prices in response to the increased labor costs. Other businesses have also cut back on hiring.