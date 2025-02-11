Family tied up, robbed during home invasion in San Bernardino County

An investigation is underway after a Hesperia family was tied up and robbed during a home invasion in Hesperia, according to the Victor Valley Sheriff's Department.

It happened Saturday, Feb. 8 around 11 p.m. at a home in the 11700 block of Farmington Street.

Sheriff's deputies said the two suspects forced their way into the home through a back door and tied up the family before stealing an undisclosed amount of cash and leaving the scene.

The victims were able to break free and call 911.

Descriptions of the suspects or vehicle were not released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Mahli, at the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station, 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.