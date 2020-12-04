Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from MON 4:00 AM PST until TUE 10:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles County Mountains / Angeles National Forest, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino County Mountains including The Mountain Top and Front Country Ranger Districts of the San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County Coast, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Interior Valleys
2
High Wind Watch
from MON 3:00 AM PST until TUE 12:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County Mountains

Family suing Legoland after staff 'humiliated' boy with prosthetic leg

By Evan Axelbank
Published 
News
FOX 13 News

Lawsuit claims park made boy remove prosthesis

Evan Axelbank reports

TAMPA, Fla. - A family from Lithia is suing Legoland, saying a trip there on July 16 has become an unending nightmare for their 10-year-old son.

Aleisha Mullinax's son was born without part of one leg.

"I don't want people to look at him and see a disability," Mullinax said. "We just wanted to go have a fun day. We had been in this house for months."

They brought his regular prosthetic leg, which he relies upon for swimming, on their Lrgoland trip.

"[The prosthetic leg] is the reason he lives a normal life, it's the reason he can get up and walk, that he can play, that he can run," she explained.

Mullinax says they asked staff members in the park's office if her son would have to take off his prosthesis to ride any of the rides. She says the staff did not expect anyone would ask her son to remove his prosthesis, but if that were to happen, he would be allowed to carry it while on any rides.

That's why Mullinax was stunned when she found her in the landing pool for a waterslide, tip-toeing to the side in a panic because the water was almost as deep as he was tall.

A lawsuit filed by the family says the ride attendant asked the little boy to take off his leg and leave it at the top.

"What you did was the opposite of safe," Mullinax said of the park. "You sent my son down without his security and you humiliated him because he does not take his leg off for anybody."

The family is suing Legoland for allegedly violating the Americans with Disabilities Act. They are seeking damages in unspecified amounts, saying the boy is having sleeping troubles, nightmares about drowning, and PTSD.

Legoland released a statement saying, "While we do not comment on specific cases, we are fully committed to providing an awesome experience for all our guests, including individuals with different abilities. Every attraction... meets or exceeds safety guidelines from state agencies and attraction manufacturers."

But the lawsuit says, "She observed that the lifeguards did not appear to realize that there was an emergency, as they had not been notified that a disabled boy was going down the slide."

"I do not want any other kid to feel the way my son felt and I do not want another parent to feel the way I felt that day," Mullinax said.