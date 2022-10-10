Family remembers store clerk killed in Highland Park; Police still searching for suspects

At a candlelight vigil in Highland Park Monday night, 68-year-old Steven Reyes was honored and remembered by his family, friends, and community. His niece, Megan Alcedo said, "He was a loving and caring uncle and made us laugh."

Others remembered Reyes as a man who always offered to help people in need. "Every day in the mornings, he would talk to me. ‘What do you need? You need help,'" said Miguel Romero, who manages the complex where Reyes lived.

On Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, Reyes was killed outside of Tony’s Market in Highland Park where he worked. Police said he was trying to stop four teens from shoplifting several items including a case of beer.

"He was just trying to do the right thing, and he was at the wrong place at the wrong time," said Kaycie Reyes.

When Steven Reyes confronted the teens, one of them hit him in the head with a scooter. He was left on the ground bleeding and unconscious. Reyes later died at a nearby hospital.

"I feel like I have to ask him for forgiveness now," said Kaycie Reyes. That’s because an argument years ago, ruined her relationship with her father Steven. Kaycie said they never made up. "What really hit me was that now, he was gone and whatever relationship we had could no longer be salvaged unfortunately, and that’s the regret that I will carry for the rest of my life."

For the rest of the heartbroken family, they said only justice will bring closure and peace.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to contact the Los Angeles Police Department. Those wishing to help the family pay for funeral expenses can donate through their GoFundMe campaign.

