Family owned restaurants in Sylmar, Northridge broken into

A small family owned restaurant in Sylmar is cleaning up after suspects broke in, causing major damage.

Security video shows two people breaking into Los Ruizeñores Restaurant on Roxford St around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say the suspects used rocks to break the glass on the front door. The two suspects were in and out of the restaurant within seconds… taking a small safe.

"One of them stayed out here and kept glancing at the street, I'm assuming for the getaway car," said owner Ernie Ruiz. "They were in there for only 30 seconds, 40 seconds at the max," he added.

SUGGESTED: Organized retail theft crew steals $3K worth of Nike merch from Kohls in La Verne

Ruiz said the suspects only got away with $120, but the damage they cost is estimated to be over $1,000.

A similar incident happened in Northridge at Yonder Coffee last week. LAPD officers have yet to officially connect the two breaking, but believe the same crew is involved. Again, in the Northridge incident, the suspects left with little to no cash.

Anyone with information on either case is urged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department.