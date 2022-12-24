Families rescued from Buena Park hotel elevator on Christmas Eve

article

Orange County firefighters rescued two families from a hotel elevator in Buena Park on Christmas Eve.

Orange County Fire Authority firefighters were called out to a hotel in the 7300 block of Artesia Boulevard around 9:45 a.m. Saturday, for reports that an elevator had gotten stuck.

Inside the elevator were two families, a total of nine people. The firefighters were able to get the nine people out. After the rescue some of the people visited the fire station to thank firefighters for their efforts and wish them a merry Christmas.

The OCFA posted photos of the rescue and the visit to their Twitter account. No information on potential injuries was immediately available.