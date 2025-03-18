Reports of fake ICE officers, immigration scams on the rise in California, officials warn

The Brief California Attorney General Rob Bonta has issued a warning about scams involving individuals impersonating ICE officers. Impersonating a police officer is a misdemeanor. Californians are encouraged to report immigration scams or impersonation incidents to local law enforcement.



California Attorney General Rob Bonta has issued a reminder for Californians to protect themselves against immigration scams, including individuals impersonating U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers.

What we know:

Reports have emerged of individuals impersonating ICE officers, aiming to exploit fear and uncertainty among immigrant communities.

Bonta has released guidance to help immigrants understand their rights and protect themselves from scams. The guidance is available in multiple languages at oag.ca.gov/immigrant/resources.

Impersonating a federal officer is a crime under 18 USC § 912, and impersonating a police officer is a misdemeanor under California Penal Code § 538d.

What they're saying:

"Let me be clear: If you seek to scam or otherwise take advantage of California’s immigrant communities, you will be held accountable. My office will continue to ensure our laws are fully enforced and the rights of California’s immigrants are respected and protected," said Bonta.

Protect Yourself From Scams:

Ask for identification from anyone claiming to be an immigration officer.

Do not give money or personal information to anyone claiming there is a problem with your immigration matter.

Avoid signing anything you do not understand or that is not in writing.

Only seek legal advice from lawyers, accredited representatives, or recognized organizations.

Be cautious of websites ending in ".com" or ".net"; use ".gov" sites for reliable information.

Seek free legal help from legitimate legal aid organizations.

What you can do:

If you have been a victim of an immigration scam or have information about impersonation, report it to local law enforcement. Violations of rights can be reported to the California Department of Justice at immigration@doj.ca.gov . Discrimination, harassment, or retaliation can be reported to the California Civil Rights Department at calcivilrights.ca.gov/complaintprocess/.