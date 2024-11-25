BMO Stadium tragedy: Person of interest ID'd after suspected road rage driver hits, kills teen cyclist

The Brief A 16-year-old cyclist was struck and killed by a suspected road rage driver in the days before Thanksgiving. Authorities identified a possible suspect who was detained over the weekend. The name of the young victim has not been released by authorities.



Authorities announced a possible break in the case after a 16-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed by a suspected road rage driver in Exposition Park at BMO Stadium in the days before Thanksgiving.

Officials with the California Highway Patrol said on Friday afternoon, about 40 teen bicyclists were riding south on Figueroa Street when an altercation occurred between the group and the driver of a Honda sedan.

Witnesses said the driver followed the group into the BMO Stadium parking lot, where they proceeded to strike the young victim and fled the scene. The teen victim was not believed to be involved in the initial dispute.

The name of the victim has not been released by authorities.

Over the weekend, CHP detectives served a search warrant at a residence believed to be connected to the suspect, identified as a 28-year-old resident of LA. In addition, investigators said two vehicles were seized as evidence.

The deadly incident has been called a "horrible tragedy."

"This is the type of case that can be solved quickly with the public’s help," retired Los Angeles Police Detective Moses Castillo said. "If you see a vehicle with a damaged side-view mirror and front-end collision damage, report it to authorities immediately. More than likely, that’s going to be our suspect."

"On behalf of the CHP, I extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones mourning this tragic loss during the holidays," said CHP Chief Chris Margaris. "We stand with you in this time of grief and are actively working to bring the person responsible to justice."

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the driver was urged to contact the CHP's Major Crimes Unit at 323-644-9550 during normal business hours, or the Los Angeles Communication Center at 323-259-3200 after hours. Tips can also be reported anonymously online at LA Crime Stoppers.