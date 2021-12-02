Explosion of electrical vault damages 3-story apartment building in North Hollywood

An underground explosion of an electrical vault damaged a three-story apartment complex in North Hollywood Thursday morning, officials said.

The incident was reported in the 5600 block of Farmdale Avenue, near the intersection of Lankershim and Burbank boulevards.

No injuries were reported.

"The explosion occurred in a subterranean electrical vault located in the apartment building's garden space at the front west side, between the street and building," the LAFD said in a statement.

"The forceful blast, heard over a wide area, as well as concrete debris from the electrical vault's lid, caused ... visible damage to the eave line of the structure, and broke multiple apartment windows," the LAFD reported.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power and the City of Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety were notified.

CNS contributed to this report.

