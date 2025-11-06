Exploring the heart of Filipino American history: A ride through HiFi

The Brief Historic Filipinotown (HiFi) in Los Angeles is being highlighted for Filipino American History Month, showcasing its murals, monuments, and community pride. The local nonprofit Pilipino Workers Center (PWC) offers unique tours of the two-square-mile neighborhood aboard a traditional Filipino jeepney. The tours, which conclude at a popular local eatery, are offered for a donation to support PWC.



Historic Filipinotown, or HiFi, is a vibrant, two-square-mile Los Angeles neighborhood rich with history, culture, and community spirit.

In honor of Filipino American History Month, the area's landmarks, murals, and iconic Gateway Arch are highlighted.

The local nonprofit Pilipino Workers Center (PWC) offers unique tours of the area aboard a traditional Filipino jeepney, showcasing the resilience and pride of the Filipino American community, and ends with a taste of authentic local cuisine.

What we know:

HiFi once served as a central hub for Filipino immigrants seeking opportunity. Today, it remains a focal point for Filipino American history, marked by numerous murals and monuments.

A traditional Filipino jeepney, an essential mode of transportation in the Philippines, has been donated to the PWC, which uses it to offer tours of HiFi that highlight the area's rich history.

The jeepney, a colorful and somewhat bumpy ride, symbolizes culture, resilience, and community pride within the Filipino American community.

One of the neighborhood’s newest landmarks is the 30-foot-tall Gateway Arch, which is only three years old but has already become an icon.

What they're saying:

Regarding the history honored in the neighborhood, Jennifer Taylor, co-founder of the HiFi Coalition, noted the military connection to early immigrants.

"It's dedicated to the veterans that were a part of the war, because that's how a lot of the Filipinos got to the United States that came here, is we fought aside American military."

Taylor also commented on the broader meaning of the Gateway Arch.

"It's a marker, not just for the real estate, but for Filipinos in general in this country, so that they know the history of our people within Los Angeles and this area. So it's very meaningful to be able to see that you've made such a mark on LA."

Food and Culture Spotlight:

The jeepney tour concludes at Dollar Hits, one of the many mom-and-pop restaurants "breathing fresh life into HiFi."

The restaurant's owner, Tita Elvie, featured in a Netflix docuseries, is described as a local legend. Dollar Hits is famous for its sizzling street-style skewers which sell for $1.50 at night.

The local eatery even offers a traditional Filipino delicacy called "balut," which is a fertilized duck embryo steamed and eaten from the shell.

What you can do:

The PWC offers the HiFi jeepney tours for a donation. More information about the tours can be found on the organization's website.