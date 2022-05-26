Experts predict 11% increase in Memorial Day travel across SoCal in 2022

AAA experts predict a busy travel weekend for Memorial Day in Southern California with an estimated 11% increase in travel this year compared to last.

Anlleyn Venegas, a senior public affairs specialist for the Auto Club said 85% of holiday travelers will be driving in Southern California.

"Between Thursday May 26 and Monday May 30th, we project 2.6 million Southern California residents will be taking road trips, 320,000 are going to be flying somewhere and 165,000 will be taking a bus, train or a cruise," said Venegas.

This comes as gas prices continue to climb. Prices are around $1.90 higher this year compared to last for Memorial Day weekend, but the prices are not expected to stop people from traveling.

"During the pandemic, a lot of people had to postpone their trips so even though drivers will be paying the highest gas prices ever for this holiday. We anticipate the roads will be busy because Americans have pent-up demand to take road trips and vacations that were put on hold," said Venegas.

Venegas recommends people leaving for trips on Friday either leave before 9 a.m. or after 6:30 p.m. to avoid heavy traffic.

Below is a breakdown of projected gas prices for those planning on taking a road trip to either Palm Springs or Las Vegas: