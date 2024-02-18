Ex-Rep. Santos sues Jimmy Kimmel over Cameo video broadcast, alleges fraud

Former New York Congressman George Santos recently filed a lawsuit against Jimmy Kimmel after the late-night comedian allegedly solicited Santos' Cameo videos "under the guise of fandom."

The lawsuit, which was obtained by Fox News Digital, was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on Saturday. It claims that Kimmel asked for, and paid for, 14 Cameo videos while concealing his identity.

Santos makes videos on Cameo, a service that allows celebrities to film personalized videos for cash, for $350 each.

"Defendants openly admitted to deceiving the Plaintiff under the guise of fandom, soliciting personalized videos only to then broadcast these on national television and across social media channels for commercial gain — actions that starkly violate the original agreement and constitute clear copyright infringement," the lawsuit reads.

Santos — expelled from Congress in December after a scorching ethics report — and his legal team also argued that Kimmel's actions were fraudulent.

"Defendant Kimmel misrepresented himself and his motives to induce Plaintiff to create personalized videos for the sole purpose of capitalizing on and ridiculing Plaintiff’s gregarious personality," the suit said. "Kimmel not only boasted about intentionally deceiving Plaintiff, but played on the comedic irony of possibly getting sued by Plaintiff for fraud, claiming that it would be a 'dream come true.'"

"Kimmel’s invitation of the instant lawsuit highlights the Defendants’ brazen disregard for the fact that their 'prank' violated the law."

The ABC host began airing the videos on Dec. 7, according to the lawsuit. During a Dec. 11 appearance, Kimmel joked about the possibility of Santos suing him.x

"Could you imagine if I get sued by George Santos for a fraud?" the late-night talk show host was quoted as saying. "I mean, how good would that be? It would be like a dream come true."

On Saturday, Santos accused Kimmel of violating copyright laws in social media post.

"Kimmel committed fraud and violated civil rights and federal coup right [sic] laws along with licensing agreements," Santos wrote on X.

"F--k around and find out," he added in another post.

Santos' legal team criticized Kimmel's actions in a conversation with Fox News Digital.

"Despite the entertaining nature of Kimmel’s fraud, Mr. Santos’ rights were clearly violated," lawyer Robert Fantone said.

"Kimmel asked for a lawsuit, so we gave him one," attorney Andrew Mancilla added. "The best part is, he admitted to everything on national television."

Fox News Digital reached out to ABC for comment.

