Ex-Dodgers pitcher Reyes Moronta dies at 31

Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Reyes Moronta was killed in a motorcycle accident in his home country of the Dominican Republic. He was 31.

Moronta's death was confirmed on social media early Monday morning by the Mexican Baseball League and by the Bravos de Leon, his former team in the league.

"We profoundly regret the unexpected death of pitcher Reyes Moronta, who died yesterday," Dominican team Aguilas Cibaenas said on their social media accounts.

"The Aguilas board, the baseball operations department and players share the pain with his family, and we pray for his eternal rest," the team said.

In addition to the Dodgers, Moronta played for the San Francisco Giants, Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Angels over six seasons.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.