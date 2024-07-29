Expand / Collapse search

Ex-Dodgers pitcher Reyes Moronta dies at 31

Published  July 29, 2024 10:53am PDT
Reyes Moronta #45 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches in the eight inning during the game between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodgers Stadium on Friday, August 5, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rob Leiter/MLB Photos

LOS ANGELES - Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Reyes Moronta was killed in a motorcycle accident in his home country of the Dominican Republic. He was 31.

Moronta's death was confirmed on social media early Monday morning by the Mexican Baseball League and by the Bravos de Leon, his former team in the league.

"We profoundly regret the unexpected death of pitcher Reyes Moronta, who died yesterday," Dominican team Aguilas Cibaenas said on their social media accounts.

"The Aguilas board, the baseball operations department and players share the pain with his family, and we pray for his eternal rest," the team said.

In addition to the Dodgers, Moronta played for the San Francisco Giants, Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Angels over six seasons.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.