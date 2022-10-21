Ethan Crumbley, accused Oxford High School shooter, expected to plead guilty next week

article

Ethan Crumbley, the teen accused of killing four students and injuring more at Oxford High School is expected to plead guilty next week, authorities said Friday.

Crumbley, 16, had drawn images of violence on a classroom assignment last November but was not sent home, authorities said. He later pulled a gun out of his backpack and started shooting.

He has been at the Oakland County Jail since the Nov. 30, 2021 shooting, and is due in court Monday.

"We can confirm that the shooter is expected to plead guilty to all 24 charges, including terrorism and the prosecutor has notified the victims," said David Williams, the chief assistant prosecutor in Oakland County.

Crumbley’s parents were called to school the day of the shooting to discuss their son’s ominous writings. A teacher had found a drawing with a gun pointing at the words, "The thoughts won’t stop. Help me."

James and Jennifer Crumbley had said they would get him counseling but declined to take Ethan home, according to investigators.

Authorities allege that James and Jennifer's failure to address red flags is partially to blame for the shooting. They are also accused of buying their son, who was 15 at the time, the gun he used.

The Crumbley parents are facing involuntary manslaughter charges.

