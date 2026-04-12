4 hospitalized after shooting at Rosemead street takeover

The Brief Four people were hospitalized after gunfire broke out during a street takeover in Rosemead early Sunday morning. Witnesses described chaos as a large crowd scattered, and residents expressed fear over the increasing violence. Authorities are investigating the incident, reviewing video evidence, and have not announced any arrests.



Four people were hospitalized after a street takeover in Rosemead erupted in gunfire early Sunday morning, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. near Del Mar Avenue and Garvey Avenue, where cellphone video shows a large crowd scattering as gunfire rang out. All four victims are expected to survive.

"It's disturbing, it's loud, and now they're shooting. It's ridiculous," said a nearby resident who asked not to be identified.

The woman, who lives near the intersection, said the sound of revving engines and a growing crowd woke her family before the shooting began.

"I'm moving. Definitely. That's scary," she said. "I come from San Marino — I don't belong here."

Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department canvassed surrounding businesses for surveillance footage and are reviewing cellphone video captured by witnesses.

"Detectives are actively working leads, reviewing evidence and speaking to witnesses," said Lt. Alex Ruiz.

The incident comes weeks after another violent street takeover in downtown Los Angeles near Crypto.com Arena, where a crowd smashed windows and forced its way into a luxury apartment building. One person was stabbed in that case.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass condemned that earlier incident and called for increased patrols and enforcement, warning, "If you start mayhem, you will be arrested. We have zero tolerance for breaking windows and running amok."

Sunday’s takeover — though outside Los Angeles city limits — is drawing renewed political attention.

Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt posted a strongly worded response on X, tweeting, "This happens in Los Angeles all the time. When I’m mayor, every person in this video will be in an orange jumpsuit filling potholes, picking up trash and polishing Los Angeles sidewalks."

Authorities say preventing these events may depend on early community reporting.

"Getting the community to call us out before it builds into a large crowd where we can’t control it with a few deputies," Ruiz said.

Investigators are continuing to review video from the scene as evidence. No arrests have been announced.

For some residents, the violence is becoming too much.

"This is very scary," the neighbor said. "That’s why I’m moving. I’m not staying here."