Entertainer who was once advised to not get shots due to allergy pleading public to get COVID-19 vaccine

"I'm so scared."

LOS ANGELES — Those were the words from a Los Angeles man feeling the intense symptoms of COVID-19.

Chris La Vrar has taken to social media with a plea for people to get vaccinated. La Vrar says he wasn't able to get the shots due to an allergy, according to a piece of advice his doctor told him.

Now, he says "I'm feeling awful. Shaking, violent coughing."

That's a month after the unvaccinated man was taken by ambulance to the hospital. He says he also never thought he would get the coronavirus.

By trade, La Vrar is an entertainer. He does hip hop for children.

Now he's making a plea for everyone to get the coronavirus vaccine. He posts on his Facebook page, "Team USA. Vaccinate! OR TEAM COVID."

The 52-year-old father is now in a care center and on oxygen. He can only facetime with his five-year-old son.

He says he plans to get the vaccine when he's well enough. He wrote Wednesday, "When people say it's like a flu[,] OMG I want to smack those idiots. Violently coughing. Getting scared."