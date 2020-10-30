End of an era: Jerry's Famous Deli to close in Studio City

The iconic and original Jerry’s Famous Deli in Studio City will stop taking orders Friday and close its doors to customers after a 42-year run.

"It’s the end of an era in Studio City. Jerry’s Famous Deli on Ventura Boulevard is closing Friday,” the deli announced on Instagram.

The New York-style deli located at 12665 Ventura Boulevard opened in 1978 by Ike Starkman and Jerry Seidman. The eatery has been host to celebrities such as Shaquille O’Neal, Adam Sandler, and Will Smith, among others.

Jerry’s in Studio City is the latest chain location that has shut its doors. In May, the West Hollywood location announced its permanent closure as a result of the coronavirus pandemic that has crippled businesses across the country.

The chain hopes to reopen the Studio City location at some point after the pandemic has ended.

Los Angeles County has seen a concerning increase in daily case reports, rising from an average of about 940 per day at the beginning of October to almost 1,200 per day over the last week.

