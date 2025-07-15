Emmy nominations 2025: ‘Severance’ and ‘The Studio’ top the list

The Brief "Severance" leads all nominees for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards with 27 nods, marking a dominant year for Apple TV+. Apple TV+'s "The Studio" received 23 nominations, leading the comedy categories, while HBO's "The Penguin" garnered 24 limited series nominations. The Emmy Awards will be held on September 14 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, hosted by Nate Bargatze.



The nominees for the 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards were unveiled Tuesday, ahead of television’s 77th annual awards show.

What we know:

Actors Harvey Guillén and Brenda Song announced the nominations for this year’s awards at the Television Academy’s Wolf Theatre in Los Angeles.

Key nominees for the 2025 Emmy Awards

What we know:

"Severance" received the most nods at 27. This dystopian workplace drama from Apple TV+ secured nominations for its second season, including lead acting nominations for Adam Scott and Britt Lower, a supporting nod for Tramell Tillman, and a directing nomination for Ben Stiller.

Notably, "Severance" had previously received 14 nominations for its first season in 2023, winning two for music and its title sequence.

Apple TV+'s "The Studio" led the comedy categories with 23 nominations, surpassing established shows like "Hacks" (14 nominations) and "The Bear" (13 nominations).

Seth Rogen, co-creator of "The Studio," personally earned three nominations for acting, writing, and directing. The series also garnered several nominations for its guest stars, including Martin Scorsese.

In the limited series category, HBO's "The Penguin" was a significant presence with 24 nominations, including lead nods for Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti.

Netflix's "Adolescence" also received 13 nominations, with 15-year-old Owen Cooper earning a supporting actor nod.

Here’s a partial list of Emmy nominees in top categories:

Outstanding Drama Series

"Andor"

"Paradise"

"Severance"

"Slow Horses"

"The Diplomat"

"The Pitt"

"The Last of Us"

"The White Lotus"

Outstanding Comedy Series

"Hacks"

"The Bear"

"The Studio"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Abbott Elementary"

"Nobody Wants This"

"Shrinking"

"What We Do in the Shadows"

Outstanding Limited Series

"Adolescence"

"Black Mirror"

"Dying For Sex "

"Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story:"

"The Penguin"

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Seth Rogen ("The Studio")

Martin Short ("Only Murders in the Building")

Jeremy Allen-White ("The Bear")

Adam Brody ("Nobody Wants This")

Jason Segel ("Shrinking")

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba ("The Residence")

Kristen Bell ("Nobody Wants This")

Quinta Brunson ("Abbott Elementary")

Jean Smart ("Hacks")

Ayo Edibiri ("The Bear")

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

James Marsden ("Paradise")

Jason Issacs ("The White Lotus")

John Turturro ("Severance")

Sam Rockwell ("The White Lotus")

Tramell Tillman ("Severance")

Zack Cherry ("Severance")

Walton Goggins ("The White Lotus")

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Aimee Lou Wood, ("The White Lotus")

Carrie Coon ("The White Lotus")

Julianne Nicholson ("Paradise")

Katherine LaNasa ("The Pitt")

Natasha Rothwell ("The White Lotus")

Parker Posey ("The White Lotus")

Patricia Arquette ("Severance")

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody ("Nobody Wants This")

Jason Segel ("Shrinking")

Jeremy Allen White ("The Bear")

Martin Short ("Only Murders in the Building")

Seth Rogen ("The Studio")

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri ("The Bear")

Jean Smart ("Hacks")

Kristen Bell ("Nobody Wants This")

Quinta Brunson ("Abbott Elementary")

Uzo Aduba ("The Residence")

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Bowen Yang ("Saturday Night Live")

Colman Domingo ("The Four Seasons")

Ebon Moss-Bachrach ("The Bear")

Harrison Ford ("The Shrinking")

Jeff Hiller ("Somebody Somewhere")

Ike Barinholtz ("The Studio")

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Catherine O’Hara ("The Studio")

Hannah Einbinder ("Hacks")

Janelle James ("Abbott Elementary")

Jessica Williams ("Shrinking")

Kathryn Hahn ("The Studio")

Liza Colon-Zayas ("The Bear")

Sheryl Lee Ralph ("Abbott Elementary")

Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Brian Tyree Henry ("Dope Thief")

Colin Farrell ("The Penguin")

Cooper Koch ("Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story")

Jake Gyllenhaal ("Presumed Innocence")

Stephen Graham ("Adolescence")

Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Cate Blanchett ("Disclaimer")

Cristin Miliotti ("The Penguin")

Meghan Fahy ("Sirens")

Michelle Williams ("Dying for Sex")

Rashida Jones ("Black Mirror")

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Ashley Walters ("Adolescence")

Bill Camp ("Presumed Innocence")

Javier Bardem ("Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story")

Owen Cooper ("Adolescence")

Peter Sarsgaard ("Presumed Innocence")

Rob Delaney ("Dying for Sex")

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Chloë Sevigny ("Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story")

Christine Tremarco ("Adolescence")

Deirdre O’Connell ("The Penguin")

Erin Doherty ("Adolescence")

Jenny Slate ("Dying for Sex")

Ruth Negga ("Presumed Innocence")

Outstanding Reality or Reality Program Host

RuPaul Charles, "RuPaul’s Drag Race"

Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Daniel Lubetzky, "Shark Tank"

Alan Cumming, "The Traitors"; Kristen Kish, "Top Chef"

Jeff Probst, "Survivor"

Outstanding Game Show Host

Elizabeth Banks, "Press Your Luck"

Steve Harvey, "Celebrity Family Feud"

Ken Jennings, "Jeopardy!"

Colin Jost, "Pop Culture Jeopardy!"

Jimmy Kimmel, "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire"

Talk Show Series

"The Daily Show with Jon Stewart"

"Jimmy Kimmel Live"

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"

Reality Competition Series

"The Amazing Race"

"RuPaul’s Drag Race"

"Survivor"

"Top Chef"

"The Traitors"

Animated Program

"The Dirt Under Your Nails"

"Arcane"

"They Slug Horses, Don’t They?"

"Bob’s Burgers"

"Cliff’s Edge"

"Common Side Effects"

"Spider Rose"

"Love, Death + Robots"

Outstanding Television Movie

"Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy"

"The Gorge"

"Mountainhead"

"Nonnas"

Scripted Variety Series

"Last Week Tonight With John Oliver"

"Saturday Night Live"

Live Variety Special

"The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar"

"Beyoncé Bowl"

"The Oscars"

"SNL50: The Anniversary Special"

"SNL50: The Homecoming Concert"

Why you should care:

The significant number of nominations for streaming services like Apple TV+ highlights the continued shift in the television landscape.

While traditional broadcast networks historically commanded massive audiences (e.g., "ER" with 30 million viewers 30 years ago, compared to "The Pitt" averaging 10 million on HBO Max), streaming platforms are increasingly dominating prestige awards. This signals a growing recognition of the quality and impact of shows produced by streamers.

For viewers, this means a diverse array of critically acclaimed content is available across various platforms, offering more choices than ever before.

What's next:

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on September 14 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Comedian Nate Bargatze is slated to host the event, which will be aired on CBS.

The bulk of the awards, particularly in technical categories, will be presented at the Creative Arts Emmys on September 6-7, also at the Peacock Theater.