Emigrant Fire: Big rig fire sparks fast-moving wildfire off 5 Freeway in Gorman area

A brush fire that sparked near the northbound 5 Freeway at Vista Del Lago in the Gorman area Friday afternoon has quickly grown to more than 225 acres, with a strong push to the north and the potential to now grow to 500 acres, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The fire, called the "Emigrant Fire," may have been caused by a big rig fire that had stopped on the right shoulder of the freeway and spread to nearby brush, officials said. The blaze was first reported around 2 p.m. Friday.

As of 4 p.m. Friday, the fire was only 5% contained.

The northbound and southbound Vista Del Lago offramps are currently closed, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Department. The #3 and #4 lanes of 5 Freeway north, south of Vista Del Lago are also closed.

Air crews were sent to the scene to assist in the firefighting effort.

Images from SkyFOX showed a large plume of smoke that could be seen for miles down the 5 Freeway.

No structures were immediately threatened and no injuries were reported.

