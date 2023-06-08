Woman stabbed to death in her Baldwin Park home

A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was stabbed to death Wednesday in Baldwin Park.

It happened around 8 p.m. at a home on Palm Avenue near Walnut Street.

Responding officers found the victim - a woman in her late 60s - unresponsive inside her home. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family members tell FOX 11 the victim's son is in custody for fatally stabbing his mother. They said the son was diagnosed with schizophrenia in the last few years and up until now showed no signs or history of violent behavior.

Family said the woman's body was discovered by two young children ages 5 and 10.

The investigation remains ongoing.