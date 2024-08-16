Elderly woman 'severely' injured in Van Nuys hit-and-run crash; police searching for driver
LOS ANGELES - Police in Van Nuys are looking for the driver they said is responsible for severely injuring an elderly woman in a hit-and-run crash earlier this week.
The crash happened just after 9 p.m. on Aug. 14, on Saticoy Avenue. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a 76-year-old woman was crossing the street when a dark-colored SUV heading west hit her and continued driving.
The department shared surveillance video of the crash on its YouTube page. The video showed the woman crossing Saticoy out of a crosswalk, carrying bags. She stopped, as an oncoming car stopped to let her continue crossing. That's when the suspect's car, in a lane closer to the far curb, drove past the stopped car, hitting the woman and sending her to the ground, her bags flying.
Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics brought the woman to the hospital. Officials said she was "severely" injured.
Police said the car responsible for the crash was believed to be a silver or tan 1990 Toyota 4Runner.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact traffic detectives at 818-644-8036.