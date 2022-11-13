74-year-old man found dead on front porch of Whittier home

An investigation is underway after an elderly man was found dead on the front porch of his home in Whittier.

Authorities were called out to the home in the 16100 block of Marlinton Driver in Whittier around 6:30 p.m. Saturday after reports of an assault with a deadly weapon.

When authorities got to the home, they found the 74-year-old victim on the porch suffering from apparent head trauma. He died at the scene.

Authorities are investigating reports that the victim was arguing with a neighbor on the porch before his death.

Officials said the neighbor, described as a man in his late 20s, is currently being interviewed.

The investigation remains ongoing.