Elderly security guard assaulted in Santa Monica
SANTA MONICA, Calif. - Santa Monica police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly assaulted an elderly security guard and stole his flashlight.
What we know:
The attack happened just before 3 a.m. on Aug. 30 in the 600 block of Wilshire Boulevard, according to the Santa Monica Police Department.
Police said the suspect hit the victim with the victim's own flashlight, then ran away.
The suspect is described as a man between 25 and 30 years-old, 5'5" to 5'7" tall with a thin build and short curly hair.
Photo courtesy Santa Monica Police Department
The suspect was wearing a black shirt with a bear on the back, black pants, and red/black Nike shoes during the attack. He was also carrying a green backpack.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) at (310) 458-8939.
The Source: Information for this story is from the Santa Monica Police Department.