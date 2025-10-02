Elderly security guard assaulted in Santa Monica

The Brief A security guard was assaulted and injured in the early morning hours on Wilshire Boulevard. The suspect, who used the victim's flashlight in the attack, stole the flashlight and fled. Police are seeking public assistance to identify and locate the suspect, who is described as a Black male, 25-30 years old, with short curly hair, and was wearing a black shirt with a bear on the back.



Santa Monica police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly assaulted an elderly security guard and stole his flashlight.

What we know:

The attack happened just before 3 a.m. on Aug. 30 in the 600 block of Wilshire Boulevard, according to the Santa Monica Police Department.

Police said the suspect hit the victim with the victim's own flashlight, then ran away.

The suspect is described as a man between 25 and 30 years-old, 5'5" to 5'7" tall with a thin build and short curly hair.

The suspect was wearing a black shirt with a bear on the back, black pants, and red/black Nike shoes during the attack. He was also carrying a green backpack.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) at (310) 458-8939.