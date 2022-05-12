Elderly man fatally struck in South LA hit-and-run, police searching for driver

Police are searching for the driver who fatally struck a 75-year-old man who was crossing the street in South Los Angeles.

The hit-and-run collision occurred April 27 around 9:15 p.m. in the area of E 41st Place & Trinity St.

Police say the victim, 75-year-old Hector Castro was walking in an unmarked crosswalk when a vehicle made a left turn and struck him. The driver did not stop his vehicle or help render aid.

Castro was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a silver compact SUV.

A reward of up to $50,000 is available for anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

Anyone with information on the collision was asked to contact LAPD Detective Juan Mendoza at 213-833-3713.