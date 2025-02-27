'El Gordo y la Flaca' Hosts Raúl De Molina and Lili Estefan to get stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame

article

The Brief Raúl De Molina and Lili Estefan will receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The duo is being recognized for their significant contributions to the television industry, particularly through their work on Univision's "El Gordo y la Flaca." The show has been a staple of Spanish-language television, earning multiple Daytime Emmy nominations.



The Hollywood Walk of Fame will unveil stars on Thursday for Raúl De Molina and Lili Estefan, the beloved hosts of Univision's long-running entertainment news program "El Gordo y la Flaca."

What we know:

The ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m. at 7076 Hollywood Blvd., between La Brea and Sycamore avenues.

Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, singer Gloria Estefan, actor Paul Rodriguez, and the hosts' daughters, Mia De Molina and Lina Luaces, will join them.

A "surprise guest speaker" is also expected to attend.

The backstory:

"El Gordo y la Flaca," which translates to "The Fat Man and the Skinny Woman," premiered on September 21, 1998, with De Molina and Estefan as its hosts.

Both hosts have achieved significant recognition in their careers. Estefan won a Daytime Emmy in 2018 and has been nominated for her work on "Red Table Talk: The Estefans." De Molina has received multiple Daytime Emmy nominations and was named one of People en Español's most influential Hispanics in the U.S.

By the numbers:

The stars for De Molina and Estefan will be the 2,801st and 2,802nd since the Walk of Fame's completion in 1961.