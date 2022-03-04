Echo Summit rock slide closes Highway 50; snow could make travel treacherous

A rock slide has closed Highway 50 in El Dorado County, which is one major route to Tahoe.

Caltrans crews said the large boulders happened at Echo Summit around 5:40 p.m. Thursday and the highway is projected to be closed, at least through Friday morning. The California Highway Patrol said there is no estimated time of reopening.

The rocks did not crash onto anyone, and there were no drivers nearby at the time, the CHP said. Crews were drilling and exploding rocks to make clearing the road easier.



Drivers were asked to take alternate routes. Drivers heading to Tahoe could take Interstate 80, though snow hazards are a strong possibility. Drivers on the east side of Echo Summit could take highways 88, 89 or 49.

Even when the rocks are cleared away, Caltrans is warning that travel to the Sierra this weekend could be treacherous because of a forecasted snow storm.

Authorities also warned that drivers should not use back roads because the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory predicting hazardous mountain travel from Friday afternoon through at least Saturday morning.

Meteorologists are predicting four to eight inches of snow over the higher peaks above 4,000 feet and one to four inches above 2,500 feet.

The alternate routes available are:

