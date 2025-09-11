Local cabinet shop owner helping Altadena families rebuild after Eaton fire

The Brief A local cabinet business is helping Altadena homeowners rebuild after the Eaton Fire. Funtime Cabinet Factory is giving free kitchens to five homeowners.



After the devastating Eaton Fire, one local business is helping Altadena residents get a new start… one kitchen at a time.

Many families are a long way from having their home finished, but when the rebuilding process starts, some families will have at least their kitchen taken care of.

What they're saying:

"We come back weekly and revisit," said Altadena resident, Corrina Vasquez

She is just one of many Altadena residents still reeling from the devastating fire that wiped away many multi-generational homes in the area.

"It's a stressful process, you know, we met an architect, but we don't think we're going to break ground until maybe December," said Vasquez.

While the rebuild hasn't even started for her and the seven other family members who lived in their 100-year-old home, support is on the way for her and some of her neighbors.

"My heart just kind of went out to that and I thought maybe there is something I can do," said Shawn Belschner, owner of Funtime Cabinet Factory.

He started his custom cabinet shop business about 30 years ago, but one of his biggest projects to date may be helping people in Altadena rebuild their lives.

"I think that a lot of time we think that doing something beneficial is going to take a lot of money and a lot of time but I'm a cabinet maker and I thought maybe I can just give some cabinetry away," said Belschner.

He's making sure five families in Altadena impacted by the fires will get a new kitchen at no cost.

The Canoga Park business owner is not doing it alone. He says he is also relying on some help.

"I have been calling some of my trade partners who are going to be donating some materials, unilin, drawer box companies, all different kinds of companies," said Belschner.

No matter how big or how small, Corrina says she's grateful her community is not being forgotten more than 6 months after the fires broke out.

"There’s so many people impacted, anything helps," said Vasquez.