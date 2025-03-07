Shooting at East Hollywood recording studio leaves man hospitalized

One person was taken to the hospital after shots were fired at a recording studio in East Hollywood.

Authorities said the shooting happened during a robbery.

What we know:

Los Angeles Police Department officers with the Rampart Division were called to The Room Melrose, located at 4550 Melrose Avenue, after 10 p.m. Thursday, March 6.

The early stages of the investigation reveal the victim was shot during a robbery and alleged a Rolex watch was taken.

The suspect was rushed to an area hospital and was in surgery.

What we don't know:

The victim’s condition and name have not been released.

In addition, information about a possible suspect was not available.