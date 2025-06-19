Burglary suspect shot, killed by police gunfire in East Hollywood

A man suspected of being involved in burglary was shot and killed by Los Angeles Police Department officers in East Hollywood early Thursday morning, officials said.

What we know:

LAPD officers were called to the 500 block of Alexandria Avenue, near the 101 Freeway, at 4:10 a.m.

Shortly after arriving at the scene, officers found the suspect on the second floor of an apartment complex. Officials said that’s when the suspect threw planters down at officers. He then entered an apartment and armed himself with a knife.

Officers deployed less lethal munitions, but they were ineffective as the suspect refused to comply.

The suspect then approached officers while armed and that's when at least one officer opened fire.

The suspect, described only as a 25-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene by LA City paramedics.

What we don't know:

The name of the shooting victim has not been released by authorities. No further information was immediately available.