6.2-magnitude earthquake shakes Baja California coast

A preliminary magnitude 6.2 earthquake rattled near the coast of Baja California Tuesday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake was reported around 8:40 a.m. and centered about 18 miles northeast of Las Brisas, which is about 135 miles southeast of San Diego.

The earthquake had a recorded depth of 12 miles, according to USGS.

No tsunami warnings or advisories have been issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration at this time.

It's unclear if any damages or injuries have been reported at this time.