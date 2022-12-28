Expand / Collapse search

Driver with kids aboard accused of mowing down wife before stabbing her

Stephen Giraldo, the man accused of mowing down his wife with a vehicle before stabbing her, is pictured being escorted by law enforcement. (Credit: FOX 5 NY)

NEW YORK - A mother is in critical condition after her estranged husband is accused of intentionally mowing her down with a vehicle and then stabbing her – all while their children were aboard, according to the New York City Police Department.

The incident happened Tuesday morning on Parsons Boulevard in Flushing, a neighborhood in the New York City borough of Queens.

Stephen Giraldo, 36, is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder. 

According to police, Giraldo was behind the wheel when he drove into his wife, Sophia. He then got out of the vehicle and stabbed her.

The children were not physically hurt.

Investigators are working to figure out a potential motive.
 