Driver smashes SUV into Huntington Beach home

A driver was rushed to the hospital after smashing an SUV into a home in Huntington Beach.

The Huntington Beach Fire Department responded to a call in the 19400 block of McLaren Drive a little after 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Door bell camera captured the moments the SUV drove into the house's car port and inside the structure.

Officials did not give the driver's conditions. No one else was hurt from inside the house.

It is unknown what caused the crash to happen in the first place.