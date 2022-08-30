Driver slams into parked cars in South LA

A person suffered a medical emergency before crashing into a row of parked cars in South Los Angeles, police said.

More than a dozen cars were damaged along a stretch of Vermont Street near Vernon Avenue in South LA’s Vermont Square neighborhood around 11:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

LAPD officers talked to the driver and said he was not cited because no crime was committed.

The specific medical emergency the driver suffered was not disclosed by the LAPD and no injuries were reported.

