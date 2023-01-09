Dr. Dre slams Marjorie Taylor Greene for using his song in video

article

Dr. Dre is calling out Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene after she used his music in a promotional video without his permission.

In a video posted to her social media Monday morning, the Republican congresswoman from Georgia is seen in slow-motion walking the halls of Congress in cowboy boots alongside her aides, then taking a call from "DT," who people believe refers to former President Donald Trump. Playing in the background is Dr. Dre's iconic hit "Still D.R.E."

A voiceover is then heard describing Kevin McCarthy's "first act as speaker" and taking a selfie with Greene, who rushed down the aisle for the photo op.

Greene captioned the video, "It's time to begin.. and they can't stop what's coming."

Following the video's release, Dre told TMZ he did not authorize the usage of the song.

"I don't license my music to politicians, especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one," he said.

Greene's video and tweet have since been removed, with Twitter citing "copyright infringement."

This isn't the first time the issue of political figure using popular soundtracks in self-promotional videos has come to light.

Last month, Neal Schon of Journey accused keyboardist Jonathan Cain of damaging the band's "brand" by playing "Don't Stop Believin" at Mar-a-Lago in November.

Other artists including R.E.M., Steven Tyler, Pharrell Williams, and Rihanna have sought to stop politicians from playing their music for political purposes.

"Still D.R.E." was originally released in 1999 and returned to the Billboard Hot 100 in 2022 after it was used in the Super Bowl halftime show. It remains one of the most iconic hip-hop songs of all time.