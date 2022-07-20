Dozens of neglected, malnourished animals recovered from Yucca Valley home

article

Dozens of animals, who were malnourished and neglected, were recovered from a home in Yucca Valley.

Deputies from the Morongo Basin Station were made aware of possible animal cruelty and neglect at a Yucca Valley home.

A detective went to the house and spoke with the homeowner, Leslie McMillan, and offered to assist her in placing the animals into a rescue facility. But the homeowner refused.

A few days later, the San Bernardino County Rural Crimes Task Force served a search warrant to remove several animals suffering from neglect and malnutrition.

Credit: San Bernardino County Sheriff

In total, seven horses, over 30 dogs, 15 cats, and 20 guinea pigs were removed from the property.

They were all transferred to Animal Control for proper care. Officials say McMillan is incapable of caring for the animals.

Once the animals are healthy, they will be placed for adoption.