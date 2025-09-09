Downey man tied to extremist group '764' charged in child exploitation case

The Brief Dong Hwan Kim was arrested for possessing child pornography. The FBI said he was tied to a nihilistic extremist group known as 764.



The FBI arrested a Downey man they say is a member of the nihilistic extremist group known as "764" for possession of child pornography.

What we know:

Dong Hwan Kim, 27, was taken into custody Wednesday, Aug. 27 at his Downey home.

According to a federal criminal complaint filed in LA, several female minors reported that Kim enticed them and others to produce and send him pictures and videos of themselves engaging in sexual acts. The victims told law enforcement that Kim would extort them by posting or threatening to post pictures and videos to their family members and others if they didn't comply with his demands to send him more pictures and videos.

The FBI said these incidents have occurred since 2022. The complaint alleges that Kim was part of an online group known as "764," a network of nihilistic violent extremists (NVE) who engage in criminal conduct, including targeting children for sexual exploitation online.

"NVEs oftentimes target vulnerable individuals, including minors, frequently using social media platforms to share CSAM and gore material or grooming victims toward committing acts of violence. Victims can be blackmailed into complying with NVE demands, which vary but may include self-mutilation, online and in-person sexual acts, harm to animals, sexual exploitation of siblings and others, acts of violence, threats of violence, suicide, and murder," a statement from the FBI explained.

According to a victim, Kim ran an online server where he and others openly created, posted, and traded child pornography and extorted minors to get naked and write names on their skin, cut themselves, and stick objects such as knives and bottles into their genitals.

During the search, agents found several videos and photographs in Kim’s possession.

What's next:

If convicted as charged, Kim faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

The FBI said Kim used online monikers including "Ryzen" and "Lobster" and officials believe there may be additional victims. Anyone who may have been victimized or is aware of a victim is urged to contact the FBI at 1 800 CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).