Security guard, innocent bystander shot outside DTLA liquor store

A security guard and an innocent bystander were hospitalized after a shooting outside a liquor store in downtown Los Angeles, officials said.

Investigators said the security guard was arguing with someone outside the store located on 7th and San Pedro Streets around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday when they started shooting at each other.

The security guard was struck by gunfire and an innocent bystander was hit in the leg by a stray bullet. Their conditions are unknown.

Authorities said the suspect took off from the scene and left a trail of blood. Their description was not available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LAPD.

