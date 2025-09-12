Charlie Kirk vigil held in downtown LA

Charlie Kirk supporters held a candlelight vigil and prayer Thursday evening outside the Federal Building in downtown Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old father with two young kids was assassinated during one of his signature debate events in Utah.

What they're saying:

"It takes my breath away," said Marcia Matthews. "I could hardly breathe [when the shooting happened] you know."

On Wednesday, in front of a crowd of college students in Utah, a shooter fired one shot and assassinated the conservative influencer. New surveillance video shows the suspected gunman running from the scene and escaping.

"You can hate or love whoever you want in this country," said Axal, a Kirk supporter. "But if you hate that person, that hatred should never propel you to see their demise."

Kirk has millions of supporters and millions of despisers.

Some view his previous comments about race, abortion, religion, and immigration as offensive and divisive.

"If you really take time to listen to what he has to say, he says it in love," said Benito Bernal, a Kirk supporter. "But he speaks truth. Sometimes people feel like their offended, just like how I fused to think I was offended before I had Jesus Christ in my heart."

Kirk supporters at Thursday’s vigil say they hope to continue his message.

"I want to continue his mission and continue spreading his word," said one supporter.