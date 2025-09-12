Expand / Collapse search

Charlie Kirk vigil held in downtown LA

Published  September 12, 2025 2:48pm PDT
Downtown LA
Charlie Kirk assassination: Vigil held in DTLA

The FBI continues to search for the gunman who opened fire, killing Charlie Kirk Wednesday at Utah Valley University. Meanwhile, in downtown LA, dozens gathered for a vigil to honor Kirk.

LOS ANGELES - Charlie Kirk supporters held a candlelight vigil and prayer Thursday evening outside the Federal Building in downtown Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old father with two young kids was assassinated during one of his signature debate events in Utah.

What they're saying:

"It takes my breath away," said Marcia Matthews. "I could hardly breathe [when the shooting happened] you know."

On Wednesday, in front of a crowd of college students in Utah, a shooter fired one shot and assassinated the conservative influencer. New surveillance video shows the suspected gunman running from the scene and escaping.

"You can hate or love whoever you want in this country," said Axal, a Kirk supporter. "But if you hate that person, that hatred should never propel you to see their demise."

Kirk has millions of supporters and millions of despisers.

Teen at Charlie Kirk vigil calls him role model, "Man of God"

At a vigil for Charlie Kirk in downtown Los Angeles, 17-year-old Gianna Fern said she had been inspired by him since she was 15. She described Kirk as a man of God who spread the gospel, helped deepen her faith in Christ, and education in politics.

Some view his previous comments about race, abortion, religion, and immigration as offensive and divisive.

"If you really take time to listen to what he has to say, he says it in love," said Benito Bernal, a Kirk supporter.  "But he speaks truth.  Sometimes people feel like their offended, just like how I fused to think I was offended before I had Jesus Christ in my heart."

Kirk supporters at Thursday’s vigil say they hope to continue his message.

"I want to continue his mission and continue spreading his word," said one supporter.

The Source: Information for this story came from interviews done by FOX 11's Matthew Seedorrf. 

