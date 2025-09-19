Downey community demanding action after fatal stabbing outside city library

The Brief Police say Reinaldo Lefonts was stabbed and killed in an unprovoked attack by a homeless person. Lefonts was charging his car outside the library when he was attacked. Parents and community members are demanding the area be cleaned up as they've reported issues with the homeless.



A vigil was held Friday night outside a Downey library for a man who was stabbed and killed by a homeless person.

The backstory:

68-year-old Reinaldo Lefonts was charging his car outside the Downey City Library around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 13 when authorities say a 23-year-old homeless man stabbed him in an unprovoked attack.

According to police, while paramedics were responding to the scene, 52-year-old Nicholas DeMarco who had nothing to do with the stabbing, stole an ambulance that was parked at the scene. Downey officers then chased the ambulance to Alhambra where DeMarco crashed into a parked vehicle.

Meanwhile, back at the library, Lefonts was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Downey Police Department, the stabbing suspect, Giovanni Navarro, was arrested at nearby Downey High School.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office filed one count of murder against Navarro. They also filed two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of vehicle theft and one count of felony reckless evading against DeMarco.

Those who knew Lefonts said he would often charge his car and go into the library in the mornings.

What they're saying:

The unprovoked attack has fueled growing concerns about safety, especially near schools and community spaces.

"The stabbing happened right here and afterwords he ran into the high school and you have to understand it was mandated Saturday school. My children were there, they are part of marching band," said parent Lissette Rivera.

"This shouldn't be a transient hangout place. My heart goes out to the mentally ill. I know they need help, but we're talking about murderers, we're talking about criminals and with Megan's Law we get to know who's living in our neighborhood but we don't know who's living among us and now we know one of them was a murderer," said parent Jennifer Alvarez.

Many parents at the vigil said the city has to clean up the area as they're concerned for their safety and their children's safety.