Dog found buried alive in field in San Bernardino; animal cruelty investigation underway

The Authorities in San Bernardino are investigating a potential case of animal cruelty after a dog was discovered buried alive.

The San Bernardino Animal Services Department responded to a field in the northern area of the city on Thursday after receiving a report about a dog in distress.

Officers arrived at the field and found a small black and white terrier mix in the field who had been buried in a hole up to his neck.

"The dog was still alive and was whimpering," authorities wrote in a press release.

The officers quickly dug the pup out of the hole and rushed him to a veterinarian for assessment and medical treatment.

"While he is not out of the woods, we have a team of veterinary specialists working to save him and are hopeful for his recovery," San Bernardino Animal Services wrote in their release.

The organization said it is accepting donations to help cover the costs of animals in its medical pets program.

The department said that due to the circumstances the dog was found it, they believe it may have been an intentional act of animal cruelty.

Anyone with information regarding this case, including information on the dog's owner or details leading to the individual(s) responsible, was asked to contact animal services at 909-384-7272 and reference A540397.

