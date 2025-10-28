Dodger fans travel from Utah to catch 18-inning World Series classic

The Brief Sue and Chris traveled from Utah to attend a World Series game at Dodger Stadium after Chris surprised Sue with the trip. Sue, who had never been to Dodger Stadium, was emotional during the interview, sharing her excitement about the experience.



We are running into Dodger fans traveling from all over to the World Series games at Dodger Stadium, and all of them have wonderful stories to tell.

But Sue and Chris Lyman, from Utah, have a particularly touching story.

Sue was having coffee at home (again, in Utah) on the morning of Game 3, when she got a call from Chris saying, "I am taking you to the World Series" — and he meant that night's World Series.

So, they got in the car and started to drive, running into us in Rancho Cucamonga, when they stopped to buy some Dodger wear and we interviewed them.

Sue started to cry telling us the story, since she had never been to a game at Dodger Stadium, let alone for a World Series. They sent us photos and videos, as the game went on for 18 historic innings!

Driving back, they stopped at a rest stop to fill us in on the experience. You decide who was more heart-touching: a son explaining how it was important to make this possible for his mom, or a mom saying this was the best experience of her life, other than giving birth to him.

Here's to safe travels back home, and to the wonderful stories fans are sharing with FOX 11. Go Dodgers!