Dispute over shoe raffle leads to fatal shooting in Fairfax area

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for the suspect who fatally shot an employee at a shoe store in the Fairfax area Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the intersection of Melrose Ave. and Genesee Ave. around 12:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Images from SkyFOX showed the intersection closed off as investigators combed the area.

When officers arrived on scene they located a man lying on the street suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, a man in his 20's, was taken to the hospital where he later died. The victim's name has not been released, but he was identified as an employee of Shoe Palace.

During the investigation, officers discovered that an altercation broke out between a group of people at a shoe raffle in front of the shoe store. During the dispute, the victim arrived to work and was shot by the suspect, according to a statement from LAPD.

"It was the employee, he was coming into work and he saw it happening and tried to deescalate it and they tried to jump him, they tried to surround him so he backed up. The guy just pulled out a gun and shot him," said Adolfo who witnessed the altercation.

The suspect fled the area.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man with short hair wearing black shorts, black shirt and black shoes. He was last seen driving a Silver Toyota Camry with the license plate number BC10D32.

Anyone with information is urged to call West Bureau Homicide investigators at (213) 382-9470. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to lacrimestoppers.org.

