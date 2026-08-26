Disneyland announces 2026 holiday season dates, festivities

The Brief Disneyland Resort will officially celebrate the holiday season from Nov. 13, 2026 through Jan. 6, 2027, across its theme parks, resort hotels, and the Downtown Disney District. New additions include alpine and travel-inspired outfits for Mickey Mouse and friends, along with a brand-new Santa Claus greeting location at the Mickey's Toontown Trolley Barn. Additional details on specialty dining, guided tours, and novelty items will be released in the coming months.



The Disneyland Resort is preparing to bring festive magic to guests as its annual holiday celebration returns late this fall.

Visitors can look forward to seasonal food offerings, character appearances, themed overlays, and unique entertainment across the entire resort property.

What we know:

Disneyland Park will feature classic holiday offerings alongside brand-new experiences.

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and their friends are debuting fresh attire inspired by wintry alpine gatherings and holiday travel.

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their pals debut new looks at Disneyland park for Holidays at the Disneyland Resort, starting Nov. 13, 2026, and continuing through Jan. 6, 2027, in Anaheim, Calif. Their festive new fashions capture the spirit of holid Expand

Guests can catch Santa Claus spreading cheer from Nov. 13 through Dec. 24 at both the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail in Disney California Adventure Park and a new location at the Mickey’s Toontown Trolley Barn near Roger Rabbit's Car Toon Spin in Disneyland Park.

Mainstay park traditions are returning, including the "A Christmas Fantasy Parade," the "Believe...in Holiday Magic" nighttime spectacular, and festive ride overlays on Haunted Mansion Holiday and "it’s a small world" Holiday.

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Over at Disney California Adventure Park, the "World of Color - Season of Light" nighttime show returns, accompanied by seasonal overlay rides like Mater’s Jingle Jamboree and Luigi’s Joy to the Whirl.

"World of Color – Season of Light" returns to Paradise Bay during the holiday season at Disney California Adventure park in Anaheim, Calif., beginning Nov. 13, 2026, through Jan. 6, 2027. This spectacular winter fantasy blends classic holiday songs w Expand

The Disney Festival of Holidays will host six Festive Food Marketplaces featuring items like braised pork belly adobo, supported by the return of the Sip and Savor Pass.

Entertainment options include the Holiday Toy Drummers, "Mickey’s Happy Holidays" cavalcade, "Mirabel’s Gifts of the Season," and the Disney ¡Viva Navidad! Street Party featuring The Three Caballeros.

The resort hotels will also showcase unique holiday charm. Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa will feature a 7-foot-tall gingerbread display in its lobby alongside spa treatments, while seasonal character dining returns to Goofy’s Kitchen and Storytellers Cafe.

During Disney Festival of Holidays, guests can enjoy "A Musical Christmas with Mariachi Alegría de Disneyland & Miguel!" on select evenings Nov. 13, 2026, through Jan. 6, 2027, on Buena Vista Street at Disney California Adventure park in Anah Expand

Off-park entertainment continues at the Downtown Disney District, where visitors can experience nightly "snowfall," live music at the Downtown Disney LIVE! Stage, and Chip and Dale’s Ornament Trail.

Guests looking to stay overnight can save up to 20% on select multi-night stays between Oct. 11 and Dec. 18, 2026, with bookings opening Sept. 22, 2026.

What we don't know:

Reservations for the three holiday-themed character dining experiences are confirmed to return, but exact dates for when guests can begin booking those tables have not yet been announced.

Pricing details for individual novelty items, such as the Mickey Train Light-Up popcorn bucket and Holiday Stitch Christmas Tree sipper, also remain unspecified.

From Nov. 13, 2026, through Jan. 6, 2027, the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif., transforms into a merry and magical wonderland during the holiday season. The celebration will feature cheerful entertainment, festive treats, specialty merchandise, Expand

Schedules and prices for the Holiday Time at the Disneyland Resort Guided Tour will be released in the coming months.