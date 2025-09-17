Disneyland lost and found sale 2025: What to know about this weekend's event

The Brief Disneyland's annual lost and found sale will be held on Saturday, Sept. 20, at a Goodwill in Santa Ana. The public can buy thousands of unclaimed items like Minnie Mouse ears and plush dolls for 90% or more off their original price. The sale is open to Disneyland employees first, starting at 6:30 a.m., and then to the general public after 11 a.m.



Mark your calendars, Disney fans!

The annual Disneyland lost and found sale — where you'll be able to get your hands on thousands of unclaimed souvenirs at a fraction of their original price — will be held on Sept. 20 in Santa Ana.

What we know:

The one-day sale, which is open to both employees and the public, will take place at the Goodwill of Orange County Marketplace, which is located about 15 minutes from the Anaheim theme parks, according to the Orange County Register.

Thousands of unclaimed items guests lost at the park will be up for grabs, including discounted Disney ears, hats, sunglasses, plush dolls, and souvenir cups.

SUGGESTED: Anaheim councilmember proposes tax on entertainment ticket, parking

Items will be sold at 90% or more off the retail prices found at the Disneyland Resort.

All proceeds from the sale go to Goodwill.

What's next:

Disneyland employees who have registered in advance will be able to attend the sale from 6:30 to 11 a.m. on Saturday. Unlike past years, employees will not be allowed to bring a guest.

The sale will open to the general public after 11 a.m., once there are no longer any Disneyland employees in line. No reservations are required for the public.

SUGGESTED: Disneyland Resort ending major perk for hotel guests

Those who plan on attending should be prepared for long lines and limited parking since the Goodwill will remain closed until the store opens for its normal business hours.