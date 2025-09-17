Disneyland lost and found sale 2025: What to know about this weekend's event
SANTA ANA, Calif. - Mark your calendars, Disney fans!
The annual Disneyland lost and found sale — where you'll be able to get your hands on thousands of unclaimed souvenirs at a fraction of their original price — will be held on Sept. 20 in Santa Ana.
What we know:
The one-day sale, which is open to both employees and the public, will take place at the Goodwill of Orange County Marketplace, which is located about 15 minutes from the Anaheim theme parks, according to the Orange County Register.
Thousands of unclaimed items guests lost at the park will be up for grabs, including discounted Disney ears, hats, sunglasses, plush dolls, and souvenir cups.
Items will be sold at 90% or more off the retail prices found at the Disneyland Resort.
All proceeds from the sale go to Goodwill.
What's next:
Disneyland employees who have registered in advance will be able to attend the sale from 6:30 to 11 a.m. on Saturday. Unlike past years, employees will not be allowed to bring a guest.
The sale will open to the general public after 11 a.m., once there are no longer any Disneyland employees in line. No reservations are required for the public.
Those who plan on attending should be prepared for long lines and limited parking since the Goodwill will remain closed until the store opens for its normal business hours.
The Source: Information for this story is from the Orange County Register and previous FOX 11 reports.